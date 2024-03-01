The provisional Netherlands U21 squad was announced on Friday with PSV Eindhoven talent Isaac Babadi included.
On the 21st of March, Jong Oranje play Norway in a friendly before they continue their Euro qualifying campaign against Moldova.
Michael Reiziger has included three new faces in the provisional squad with Wouter Goes (AZ), Lequincio Zeefuik (AZ) and Ibrahim Cissoko (Toulouse) all having a chance of their debut.
PSV Eindhoven midfielder Isaac Babadi returns to the squad along with Ajax defender Jorrel Hato and Borussia Dortmund left-back Ian Maatsen.
The full provisional squad can be seen below.