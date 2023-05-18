The Netherlands got off to a losing start at the U17 European Championships with Switzerland coming out on top 2-0 on Thursday afternoon.
Pieter Schrassert Bert’s squad has been hit by a number of injuries before the tournament but they were still expected to be too strong for Switzerland.
Netherlands had the better chances in the first half but could not open the scoring and early in the second half, Winsley Boteli fired Switzerland ahead. Arlet Ze then quickly doubled the lead.
Before the end, Avery Appiah was shown a red card and Netherlands ended with ten men. Switzerland then missed a penalty twice through Ze so Netherlands escaped a bigger defeat.
A bad loss to start the tournament with games remaining against England and Croatia.