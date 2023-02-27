Johan Bakayoko has signed a new long-term contract with PSV Eindhoven until the summer of 2026.
The Belgian was excellent for PSV in their 3-1 win over FC Twente on Sunday and a day later, the club have confirmed that Bakayoko has pledged his future to the club.
Bakayoko, who was subject to interest from PSG in the summer, has now committed to a new deal until 2026.
The 19-year-old winger told the club’s website, “This shows that the club has confidence in me. I am very proud. I want to become champion here.”
Bakayoko has made 20 appearances for PSV this season, scoring five times and adding three assists.