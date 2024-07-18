According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Johan Bakayoko is not interested in leaving PSV Eindhoven for Saudia Arabia.
Al Hilal has been pushing the players management and PSV to try and sign the Belgian winger but Bakayoko is not interested in a move to the Middle-East.
Bakayoko has a contract with PSV until the summer of 2026 and told Voetbal International that he will only leave the club for someone who is fighting for titles.
He said, “I look carefully at where I am now and what I want to achieve. I want to go to a club that can get as far as possible in the Champions League, a club that plays for the title every season. And where I can improve every year. I rule out a lot of clubs. My ambitions are high and not with clubs in the middle. I am doing well here, so I will only swap PSV for a club that plays for trophies.”
Bakayoko has previously been linked with Brentford, Liverpool and PSG.