Mitchel Bakker appears to be in his final months as a PSG player with the left-back confirming he will consider his future in the summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The left-back was a regular at the start of the season under Thomas Tuchel, but has found himself benched ever since Mauricio Pochettinho took over.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Bakker said on the fact that he is now third choice left-back in Paris, “And that while earlier this season there was a period when I made the most minutes of everyone in the selection. At a certain point you are a kind of basic player. You have your value for the team and then suddenly you are no one at all. That eats you.”
Bakker will now look at his situation in the summer, “We’re going to have a look this summer. When will the market open? In June? There are already some clubs that have shown interest. I just want to play every week.”
However, Bakker doesn’t think he is heading back to the Eredivisie, “I don’t think so at the moment. I’ve been a PSG player for two years anyway.”