According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Frimpong is having an excellent season with Bayer Leverkusen and has already been linked with Manchester United.
Fabrizio Romano is also reporting that Bayern Munich and Barcelona have held talks with Frimpong’s agent Jeffrey Lemmert. However, he adds that Barcelona’s position is unclear due to their financial situation, while Bayern are considering whether to sign Joao Cancelo permanently from Manchester City.
The 22-year-old has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen until 2025.