Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is determined to help Frenkie de Jong develop his game and improve.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With Barcelona struggling for form, Frenkie de Jong has been criticised in the Spanish press for his performances.
Speaking at his press conference on Friday ahead of the clash against Elche, Xavi said, “We help everyone to get better, including Frenkie.
“Both Frenkie and the other players have to learn to sense the moment to dive into space, but also to notice when it is the best moment to keep the ball in possession.”
Xavi is determined to help De Jong improve his game, “He’s still young. That’s why he needs help to develop. He gets that help from us. Frenkie plays well and is of value to Barça.”