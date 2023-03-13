Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has heaped praise on Netherlands international midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
De Jong was heavily praised in the Spanish media for his performance in the 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday evening.
Speaking after the game, Xavi said De Jong was one of the best midfielders in the world right now, “He’s at a spectacular level, he’s playing at an incredible level. He gives us a lot. I’m so happy with Frenkie.”
De Jong has made 23 appearances for Barcelona in La Liga this season and is now indispensable for the club after the rumours of a summer move to Manchester United.