Barcelona boss has hailed Luuk de Jong after his late equaliser in the 2-2 draw against Espanyol on Sunday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Barcelona’s decision to sign De Jong on loan in the summer was surprising but he has netted three crucial league goals so far in 2022 including a last-second equaliser in the 2-2 draw with rivals Espanyol on Sunday.
Barcelona boss Xavi was full of praise for the striker after the match, telling Diario AS, “He is an example and I say that to the squad.
“He’s a goal scorer and we brought him on to do that tonight. He already has had two goals and now he has one more.”
De Jong now has five goals in 17 appearances for Barcelona.