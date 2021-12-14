According to De Telegraaf, Barcelona can forget about signing Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui in January.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 24-year-old is coming into the final six months of his contract in Amsterdam with Ajax so far unsuccessful in talks over a new deal.
Reports in Spain have linked with a January move for the Moroccan but De Telegraaf is reporting that a deal is, “Unnegotiable” for Ajax.
Barcelona has not officially reported to Ajax despite Mazraoui’s agent Mino Raiola having a talk with Joan Laporta this week. Should Barcelona get in touch, Ajax is likely to reject any deal as they want Mazraoui to remain as they compete for the Eredivisie and in the Champions League.