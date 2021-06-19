Barcelona have officially confirmed the signing of Netherlands international Memphis Depay.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Memphis has been linked with a move to Barcelona ever since Ronald Koeman took charge of the club last year. A move last summer broke down, while the Netherlands international didn’t want to leave Lyon mid-season.
Now that Memphis is a free agent the deal has been confirmed with the 27-year-old signing a two-year deal at the Nou Camp.
Memphis rose to stardom with PSV Eindhoven and had an unsuccessful spell with Manchester United before moving to Lyon in 2018. He made 178 appearances for Lyon, scoring 76 goals and adding 55 assists.
Memphis was a star of Koeman’s Netherlands side and will now reunite with his former Oranje boss in Spain. He becomes the second Dutch player at the club after Frenkie de Jong.
Memphis is currently with the Dutch national team, and scored the opening goal in the 2-0 victory over Austria that sealed Netherlands place in the last 16 of Euro 2020.