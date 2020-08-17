According to Voetbal International, Barcelona hopes to conclude negotiations for Ronald Koeman on Monday night.
Barcelona confirmed that Quique Setien has been sacked on Monday and they are hoping to quickly wrap up the appointment of Koeman.
A delegation from the Spanish giants are in the Netherlands on Monday night to negotiate his release with the KNVB. Koeman has informed the KNVB that he wants to leave his role as head coach of the Dutch national team.
It is now down to Barcelona to pay the release clause in Koeman’s contract before they can officially confirm the 57-year-old’s appointment.
Barcelona is Koeman’s dream job and it appears he is no longer willing to wait until after Euro 2020 next summer.
The KNVB will now have to begin the search for a replacement with Netherlands in action in only a few weeks time as the Nations League begins against Poland and Italy.
Koeman’s been a great coach and the NT was fortunate to have him as manager, but this is the 2nd time in his coaching career he’s proved himself to be a snake and a liar.
Said he’d never leave Southampton for money yet he did. Said he’s see out his contract in Holland (vehemently, on more than one occasion) and he has not. It’s fine that money talks, but it’s quite low of him to pretend or act otherwise.
As for how he’ll do, I don’t think he will solve Barcelona’s problems. We all saw what happened to him at Everton. At Barcelona the pressure will be fifty times higher. One or two missteps early on and he could be toast.