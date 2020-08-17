According to Voetbal International, Barcelona hopes to conclude negotiations for Ronald Koeman on Monday night.

Barcelona confirmed that Quique Setien has been sacked on Monday and they are hoping to quickly wrap up the appointment of Koeman.

A delegation from the Spanish giants are in the Netherlands on Monday night to negotiate his release with the KNVB. Koeman has informed the KNVB that he wants to leave his role as head coach of the Dutch national team.

It is now down to Barcelona to pay the release clause in Koeman’s contract before they can officially confirm the 57-year-old’s appointment.

Barcelona is Koeman’s dream job and it appears he is no longer willing to wait until after Euro 2020 next summer.

The KNVB will now have to begin the search for a replacement with Netherlands in action in only a few weeks time as the Nations League begins against Poland and Italy.




