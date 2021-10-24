Barcelona have issued a statement condemning fans that attacked Ronald Koeman’s car after their 2-1 defeat at home to Real Madrid.
On Sunday afternoon, Barcelona lost 2-1 to their fierce rivals Real Madrid leading to even more pressure on head coach Ronald Koeman.
After the game, the fans showed their anger towards Koeman by attacking their head coach’s car as he tried to leave the stadium to go home.
Barcelona issued a statement saying, “FC Barcelona publicly condemns the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Camp Nou. The Club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again.”