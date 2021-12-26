According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is waiting to hear if Luuk de Jong will agree to leave the club and join Cadiz on loan.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Last week, Barcelona agreed a deal with Sevilla and Cadiz to end De Jong’s loan and allow him to join the latter until the end of the season.
However, the deal is still subject to De Jong’s approval and Barcelona is waiting to hear what the striker has decided. De Jong will return to training on Tuesday and will then inform the club of his choice.
Mundo Deportivo is reporting that should De Jong decide against a move to Cadiz then Barcelona expects the player’s agent to find a solution for the 31-year-old, who is not wanted by head coach Xavi Hernandez.