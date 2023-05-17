According to well-respected journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona are interested in Feyenoord right-back Lutsharel Geertruida.
Geertruida is having an excellent campaign for the Eredivisie champions and recently made his debut for the Dutch national team.
Gerard Romero is now reporting that the full-back is being closely followed by FC Barcelona as they consider their transfer options for the summer.
Geertruida, who has a contract in Rotterdam until 2025, has played 39 games this season, scoring three times and providing two assists.