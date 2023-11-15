According to Sport, Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer is a potential target for Barcelona.
Barcelona are looking to bring in a new midfielder as a permanent successor to Sergio Busquets. Martín Zubimendi, midfielder of Real Sociedad, turned out to be too expensive and Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich is also not possible.
According to Sport, Mats Wieffer is a more feasible and cheaper alternative for Barcelona. The newspaper reports that Barcelona scouts have already watched Wieffer in action a number of times.
Wieffer has a contract in Rotterdam until the summer of 2027 and is a key player for Arne Slot’s side. The 23-year-old has made 53 appearances for Feyenoord since joining the club from Excelsior and has six caps for the Netherlands.