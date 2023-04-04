According to Sport, Barcelona will not consider any offers for Frenkie de Jong this summer.
Barcelona still finds themselves in a tough financial spot and it is expected to be a busy summer of outgoings at the Nou Camp. Xavi Hernandez will need to raise funds and balance the books before he can strengthen.
However, Sport is reporting that three players are untransferable and Barcelona will not consider any offer for them. That is Pedri, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong.
It is a surprise that De Jong is on the list given that the club was willing to let him leave for Manchester United last summer. However, his form has been excellent this season and the club now sees him as a key player for the future.