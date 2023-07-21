According to De Telegraaf, Calvin Bassey has agreed to leave Ajax this summer after finding out he will not be a first choice.
Fulham and Brighton have been linked with the centre-back in recent weeks, but reports came out that Bassey was hoping to stay in Amsterdam and fight for his place.
However, De Telegraaf is reporting that Ajax has told Bassey that he cannot count on minutes next season. The 23-year-old has now agreed to leave the club in order for more consistent playing time.
De Telegraaf adds that Fulham are currently the most concrete side in the race to sign the defender, with Ajax hoping to recoup most of the €23 million they paid for Bassey last summer.