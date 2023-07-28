Fulham has confirmed the signing of centre-back Calvin Bassey from Ajax.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax has received €22.5 million to part with the defender, who only joined the club from Rangers last summer for €23 million.
The 23-year-old could not impress at Ajax and ended up on the bench under John Heitinga, who preferred Jorrel Hato. So Ajax has accepted a loss on the defender, who initially wanted to remain before being told he had little chance of playing time next season.
The Nigerian international made a total of 39 appearances for Ajax but now enters the Premier League with Fulham, who have Kenny Tete in their squad.