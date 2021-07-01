Timo Baumgartl has left PSV Eindhoven to join German Bundesliga club Union Berlin on a season-long loan deal.
PSV confirmed last month that the defender had been given space to complete a move away from the club, and that has now been finalised. Baumgartl joins Union Berlin on a loan deal.
Baumgartl previously played for VFB Stuttgart before moving to PSV in 2019. He went on to make 21 appearances in the Eredivisie.
The German still has a contract with PSV until 2024 but he appears to have no future at the club, with Andre Ramalho already taking his shirt number.