Feyenoord have exited the UEFA Youth League after a 3-2 loss against Bayern Munich in Germany.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Robin van Persie’s side got off to a poor start in Germany and they found themselves 3-0 down at half time. Benedikt Wimmer, Javier Fernandez and Emirhan Demircan scored the goals.
Van Persie made changes at the break and Fabiano Rust pulled one back in the 52nd minute before Djomar Giersthove quickly made it 3-2.
Feyenoord then battled for a leveller with Nesto Groen having a goal disallowed for handball before Ayoub Ouarghi hit the post in the 92nd minute.
Feyenoord could not make it 3-3 and they are out of the competition.