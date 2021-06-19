According to reports in Germany, Netherlands revelation Denzel Dumfries is gaining interest from German giants Bayern Munich.
The right-back has been a star for Netherlands at Euro 2020, netting twice while also playing a major role in the other three goals Oranje have scored at the tournament.
Dumfries has previously been linked with Everton and Inter Milan, but Sky Germany are now reporting that Bayern Munich have shown interest in the PSV Eindhoven captain.
Talks have reportedly been held with his agent Mino Raiola, but the sticking point could be the transfer fee. The report states that Bayern Munich do not want to pay the €15 million asking price for the 25-year-old.