Dirk Kuyt has been named as the new head coach of Belgian side Beerschot.
Beerschot are currently second in the 2nd tier of Belgium and they needed a new head coach after the departure of Andreas Wieland.
Dirk Kuyt has now been confirmed on a deal until the end of the season and he has the job of guiding the club into the Pro League.
Kuyt told the club’s website, “I am happy that I can sign with a club with such a beautiful history. I like that, clubs with a rich tradition and history. I thought Beerschot was the perfect next step in my career. I can’t wait to start this new challenge with a lot of energy and enthusiasm.”
It is the second head coach role for Kuyt, who was in charge of ADO Den Haag for six months.