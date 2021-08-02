Benfica and Spartak Moscow are the possible opponents for PSV Eindhoven if they defeat Midtjylland in the Champions League.
PSV Eindhoven faces Midtjylland on Tuesday in the first-leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie.
If Roger Schmidt’s side overcomes the Danes over two legs then they will be two games away from the Champions League group stages. Standing in their way would be either Benfica or Spartak Moscow.
Benfica finished third in the Portuguese league, while Spartak Moscow were second in Russia. Spartak Moscow has Jorrit Hendrix and Quincy Promes on their books.