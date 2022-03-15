Ajax are out of the Champions League after a 1-0 loss to Benfica in the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Tuesday evening.
With the game balanced at 2-2, Ajax knew they needed to go for the win and they had Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez and Edson Alvarez all back in their starting eleven.
From the start, Ajax dominated possession but that did not mean they created clear-cut chances. Sebastien Haller had a goal disallowed for offside, while Ryan Gravenberch went close but the hosts lacked a killer instant upfront.
It remained a similar situation after the break with Ajax having the ball but struggling to break Benfica down. Antony was close to making it 1-0 but then the Benfica sucker punch came in the 77th minute.
A free-kick from the right was missed by Andre Onana and Darwin Nunez headed into the empty goal. Ten Hag turned to Brian Brobbey and Davy Klaassen but the changes did not have an effect.
Benfica held on to book their place in the next round while Ajax blows a big chance to reach the quarter-finals. A bitterly disappointing night for Ajax in Amsterdam.