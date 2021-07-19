Steven Berghuis officially completed his move from Feyenoord to Ajax on Monday.

Last Friday, Ajax confirmed the agreement with Feyenoord for the winger, who officially completed the deal after signing his contract on Monday.

The 29-year-old has signed in Amsterdam until mid-2025 and will wear the number 23 shirt. Ajax has paid around €4 million for the winger, but this could reportedly rise to €5.5 million.

General director Edwin van der Sar said on the Ajax website, “Steven, brave fighters make brave choices. On behalf of all of Ajax: welcome to your new home.”

Berghuis leaves Feyenoord after four years, in which he made 199 appearances, scoring 87 goals and adding 64 assists.




