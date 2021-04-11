Feyenoord have closed the gap on fourth placed Vitesse after a 2-1 victory over Utrecht
Dick Advocaat decided to line up with a five man defence for the visit to Utrecht with Bryan Linssen and Steven Berghuis starting up front.
The hosts were the better side from the start and in the 13th minute, Utrecht had the lead with Leroy Fer netting an own goal from a corner. Gyrano Kerk then missed a good opportunity to double the lead shortly afterwards as Utrecht remained in control.
Advocaat abandoned the five man defence after 20 minutes and the return to a 4-3-3 saw Feyenoord equalise in the 27th minute. Simon Gustafson netted the second own goal of the game from a Steven Berghuis corner.
Before the break, Utrecht had chances to regain their lead but Gustafson and Sander van de Streek could not find a way past Justin Bijlow.
At half-time, Advocaat brought on Luis Sinisterra and the Colombian crossed for Berghuis to fire Feyenoord in front on 57 minutes.
That goal proved to be the winner despite plenty of chances for the hosts. In the last minutes, Feyenoord lost Bijlow after a nasty clash with Kerk.
Feyenoord remains fifth after the win but they are now only two points off Vitesse while Utrecht are 7th.