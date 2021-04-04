Netherlands international Steven Berghuis gave an assist and a goal as Feyenoord secured victory over mid-table Fortuna Sittard.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
It was another average performance from Feyenoord, who continue to look like a side that will finish short of the Eredivisie top three. The game was short of attacking quality, but Berghuis worked his magic to earn Feyenoord three points.
The first half had few chances, but Feyenoord did pass up a couple of defensive errors from their visitors, which chiefly stemmed from Fortuna centre-back Martin Angha gifting possession to Feyenoord within his own penalty area.
Feyenoord instead took the lead early in the second half. Berghuis curled in a cross from the right wing which was nodded in by Bryan Linssen for his eighth goal of the campaign.
Fortuna were unable to reproduce the sort of form that helped them win 10 of their last 16 matches, but they did begin to threaten more and more as the game drew to an end; Mats Seuntjens side-footed way off target when well-placed in the penalty area.
It was left to Berghuis to end the tie late in the second half. Aliou Baldé played a through ball for Berghuis to run onto and curl into the corner.