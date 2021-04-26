According to reports in England, Dennis Bergkamp is involved in Spotify owner Daniel Ek’s attempted takeover of Arsenal.
Current Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke is under fire from supporters after their failed attempt to join the Super League.
Spotify owner Daniel Ek has expressed his interest in buying the London club, and reports in England are stating he has recruited some ex-Arsenal legends to help him in his bid.
The Daily Telegraph states Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, and Patrick Vieira are backing the proposed takeover attempt.