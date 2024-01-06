According to Fabrizio Romano and Voetbal International, West Ham United are seriously interested in signing Ajax winger Steven Bergwijn this month.
Ajax has not yet received an offer from the Premier League for their captain but it is expected to come later in the month. According to VI, West Ham United have identified Bergwijn as a top target for this month and an offer will be made once some players are sold.
At West Ham, Bergwijn could have a second chance at the Premier League and would be reunited with Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus, who joined the London side in the summer. Fabrizio Romano adds that further clubs in England and Saudi Arabia are interested as well.
Last summer, Bergwijn could have moved to Saudi Arabia but his salary demands scuppered the move. The winger is said to be interested in a move away from Ajax should the picture be perfect.
Ajax are also not closing the door on a departure as they could recoup part of the €31 million they paid for the Netherlands international in 2022. Bergwijn has a contract until 2027 and has made 65 appearances for the club, scoring 24 times.