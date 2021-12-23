According to Sky Sports, Steven Bergwijn could remain at Tottenham Hotspur in January after impressing in the League Cup win over West Ham United.
Bergwijn has been used sparingly by new Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte but he started against West Ham United on Wednesday. Bergwijn scored and set up the second in Tottenham’s 2-1 victory.
Sky Sports is reporting that the performance impressed Conte and Bergwijn now has a future at the Premier League side.
That is a big blow for Ajax, who were hoping to sign Bergwijn on loan in January, while clubs from France and Germany are also interested in the Netherlands international.