Steven Bergwijn has hit back at Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman after he criticised his move to Saudi Arabia.
Koeman said the door for Bergwijn at Oranje was closed after he moved from Ajax to Saudi Arabia. He questioned the reasons for it.
In an interview with De Telegraaf, Bergwijn has hit back, “If he had been a committed national coach, he would have called me first.
“Now I had to hear it from the TV. I have also experienced many beautiful moments with the national coach, so this is too easy and that disappoints me from him.”
Bergwijn continued on Koeman’s comments, “So one player has to leave the Eredivisie to develop and I have to stay? Right. The national coach knows very well that the competition in Saudi Arabia has an excellent level.
“If he had called me or otherwise shown interest, he could have heard my side of the story. How can you say such things without having spoken to me?”
Can you take such a step only when you are 32?”
Bergwijn will not return to the national team while Koeman is in charge, “I’m done with someone who deliberately puts me down like that in the media. But who knows when there will be a new national coach in the future. I myself will never close the door.”
Bergwijn also alluded to Koeman’s open criticism of Brian Brobbey in the media earlier in his second tenure, “He later said it wasn’t convenient. That’s not how you deal with your own players. “