Steven Bergwijn was involved in both goals as Tottenham Hotspur defeated West Ham United 2-1 to reach the English League cup semi-finals.
Bergwijn was given a rare chance to start by Antonio Conte, despite strong rumours that he could be heading for Ajax in the January transfer window.
After 29 minutes, Bergwijn netted from close range to make it 1-0 for Tottenham, but West Ham equalised almost immediately through Jarrod Bowen.
In the 34th minute, Tottenham regained their lead with Bergwijn involved again but it was Lucas Moura that finished the move.
Bergwijn was substituted on the hour mark as Tottenham held on to the lead that moves them into the last four.