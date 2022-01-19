Steven Bergwijn scored twice in injury time as Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to defeat Leicester City 3-2.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After recovering from injury, Bergwijn returned to the Tottenham bench but he is still being heavily linked with a move to Ajax, who have reportedly had two bids turned down for the winger.
Bergwijn appeared on the pitch in the 79th minute with his side 2-1 down at the time. Harry Kane had canceled out Patson Daka’s opener but James Maddison made it 2-1.
In the 95th minute, Bergwijn netted the equaliser and amazingly, he also got the winner as Tottenham won the ball back after the kick-off.
Bergwijn has now shown himself to manager Antonio Conte and it may be more difficult for Ajax to prise the winger away from the club.