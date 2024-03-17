Steven Bergwijn scored on his return from injury to earn Ajax a 2-2 draw at Sparta Rotterdam.
Ajax began with Jordan Henderson playing in the centre of defence and Kenneth Taylor as a left-back, while Mika Godts was given a start in attack.
Sparta began the game on top and they had already gone close twice before Arno Verschueren fired them in front after 28 minutes.
Ajax struggled to create clear cut chances but Brian Brobbey did send an effort wide before Nick Olij denied Anton Gaaei. Early in the second half, Verschueren got his second with a finish from Pelle Clement’s free kick.
John van ‘t Schip brought on the returning Steven Bergwijn and Chuba Akpom to provide an attacking impulse. In the 65th minute, Akpom headed in a Henderson cross to make it 2-1.
Ajax pushed but they lost Brobbey to an injury with ten minutes left and Julian Rijkhoff entered the field. With three minutes left, Akpom found Bergwijn and the Ajax captain netted to make it 2-2.
There was no winner in injury time but Ajax did go down to ten men with Ahmetcan Kaplan sent off.
Ajax are now eight points adrift of AZ Alkmaar, who occupy fourth spot. Sparta climbs to tenth.