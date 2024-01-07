Giovanni van Bronckhorst will not be the new head coach of Besiktas, who have instead decided to appoint Fernando Santos.
It comes as a surprise as it seemed that Van Bronckhorst was a certainty for the Turkish side, who had negotiations to appoint Jean-Paul van Gastel as his assistant.
However, Besiktas could not convince NAC Breda to part with their head coach and negotiations for Leon Vlemmings also didn’t progress.
After consultations between Besiktas and Van Bronckhorst, it was decided that the Turkish side would look elsewhere. They have now decided to appoint former Portugal head coach Fernando Santos.