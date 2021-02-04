Ajax forgot to register new signing Sebastien Haller in their updated Europa League squad.
Ajax submitted their new Europa League squad on Thursday and strikingly, Sebastien Haller’s name was missing. The striker joined the club for €22 million in the January transfer window from West Ham United.
According to NOS, the club forgot to add Haller’s name to the list and have admitted it is their error. They have contacted UEFA to correct the situation, but because it is Ajax’s fault, the chances of the squad being altered is slim.
That means Haller will miss the games against Lille in the competition later this month.