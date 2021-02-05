Ajax has announced that goalkeeper Andre Onana has been banned for 12 months by UEFA after a doping violation.
The banned substance Furosemide was found in the urine of the Ajax goalkeeper in October during a doping test. Onana and the club will appeal to the CAS International Sports Court against the ban, which applies to all competitions.
A statement from Ajax said, “On the morning of October 30, Onana was not feeling well. He wanted to take a tablet for that. Unconsciously, however, he took Lasimac, a drug that his wife had previously been prescribed. Onana made a mistake about the product, mistakenly taking his wife’s medicine, ultimately resulting in this measure taken by UEFA against the goalkeeper. In addition, the disciplinary body of the football association declared that he had no intention of cheating. However, the European Football Association believes, on the basis of the applicable anti-doping rules, that an athlete has a duty at all times to ensure that no prohibited substances enter the body.”
Edwin van der Sar added, “We explicitly renounce performance-enhancing drugs, we obviously stand for a clean sport. This is a terrible setback, for Andre himself but certainly also for us as a club. Andre is a top goalkeeper, who has proven his worth for Ajax for years and is very popular with the fans. We had hoped for a conditional suspension or for a suspension much shorter than these twelve months, because it was arguably not intended to strengthen his body and thus improve his performance. “
The suspension is a huge blow for Ajax, who have a busy schedule in the league, cup and Europa League to come. Maarten Stekelenburg and Kjell Scherpen are the options to replace the Cameroon international.
The hits just keep coming to Ajax.
No actions take from eufa in 1996 final champions league about doping ??
first haller now onana lille in the next round of the europa league confirmed