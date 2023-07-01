Manchester United are being linked with a move to sign Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow.
Manchester United are looking at goalkeeping reinforcements this summer with the future of David de Gea up in the air. Andre Onana has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Justin Bijlow is also on the radar.
According to 1908.nl, Manchester United holds a concrete interest in signing Bijlow this summer, but Feyenoord are hoping to convince him to remain and sign a new deal.
In England, The Mirror is also reporting the interest and they add that Onana is too expensive for Erik ten Hag’s side due to financial fair play.
The Netherlands international currently has a deal with Feyenoord until 2025.