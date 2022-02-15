Heracles Almelo have confirmed that goalkeeper Janis Blaswich will leave the club in the summer to join Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.
The goalkeeper’s contract with Heracles expires in the summer and RB Leipzig have swooped to sign the 30-year-old, who has agreed a three-year deal.
Blaswich made the move from Borussia Mönchengladbach to Almelo in 2018 and he has since be a standout for the club. He has captained the club this season.
Speaking to the Heracles website, Blaswich said, “I really appreciate what the club has offered to keep me here. But it was high on my goal list to keep in the Bundesliga one more time and I wanted to wait for that. Now that this opportunity comes along, I can’t pass it up.”