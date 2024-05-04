Daley Blind’s Girona defeated Barcelona 4-2 on Saturday to seal their spot in the Champions League for the first time.
Barcelona, who were without the injured Frenkie de Jong, needed to win to prevent Real Madrid from sealing the La Liga title.
At half time, Barcelona were ahead 2-1 thanks to Andres Christensen and Robert Lewandowski, who scored either side of a Artem Dobvyk strike.
In the second half, though, Blind and Girona rallied with a double from Portu and a Miguel Gutierrez effort seeing them come out 4-2 winners.
It not only means that Real Madrid have the title but Girona are now second and assured of a spot in the Champions League next season. It has been a great campaign for Blind and co.