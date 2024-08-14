Daley Blind has confirmed his retirement from international football.
The 34-year-old was part of the squad at the recent European Championships but remained mostly on the bench throughout.
Blind has now decided to call time on his international career after recording 108 caps for the Netherlands. He is fifth in the all-time appearance makers for Oranje, just behind Rafael van der Vaart.
Blind earned his first cap back in 2013 against Italy in a friendly. He starred during the 2014 World Cup and was the one to provide the excellent assist to Robin van Persie for his famous header against Spain.
Taking to X, Blind said, “For eleven years I have done everything I could to keep wearing that beautiful Orange shirt. It has given me so much, so many beautiful moments. I cherish them. A new, talented generation is coming up and after a good conversation with the national coach it is time for me to fully focus on my club and my family.”
The left-back is currently playing for Girona in Spain.
