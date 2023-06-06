Daley Blind is keeping all his options open this summer and he is not ruling out a return to Ajax.
The 33-year-old left Ajax after a falling out with Alfred Schreuder and joined Bayern Munich on a deal that has now expired.
Blind spoke with Vandaag Inside, and said on his future, “A lot is going to happen. I’m going to put everything together and I hope I make a good choice based on feeling.”
Blind was asked if Ajax was an option, “I can’t say much about that. I can say that Ajax is always my club and that door is always open for me.”
A move to Royal Antwerp has also been rumoured and Blind confirmed he had spoken with director Marc Overmars, but wouldn’t go into detail, “I’m not going to comment on that. I congratulated him on the championship and the double. It’s fantastic how they did it there.”