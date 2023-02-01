Daley Blind made his Bayern Munich debut in their 4-0 victory over Mainz in the DFB Pokal on Wednesday.
Blind has been at Bayern Munich for weeks but has not yet made his debut, while new signing Joao Cancelo was put immediately into the starting eleven. Ryan Gravenberch also started on the bench once again.
Blind did make his debut in the 64th minute, while Gravenberch also came on. By this time, Bayern Munich were 3-0 up thanks to goals from Leroy Sane, Eric Choupo-Moting and Jamal Musiala.
Bayern would go on to add a fourth goal through Alphonso Davies and they cruise into the next round of the cup.