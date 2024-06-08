Daley Blind would not confirm whether the European Championships would be his final tournament with the Netherlands.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Blind currently has 107 caps and is coming off a strong season in Spain with Girona. The 34-year-old was captain during the win over Canada.
Speaking with Wij Houden van Oranje, Blind said, “I am very proud of my 107 internationals. It’s not nothing. If you play your first international, you don’t think you’ll ever be allowed and going to play that much.”
Blind is not yet ready to say whether it is his final tournament with Oranje, “I don’t know. That’s something I haven’t thought about so specifically yet. In any case, I feel very fit and we are going to see what the future holds. It’s still pretty far away. I’m glad I’m there for now,”
I also feel like a millionaire and I can fly…