According to Voetbal International, Daley Blind is set to depart Ajax on a free transfer this January.
The left-back has fallen out of favour under Alfred Schreuder this season and has already been linked with a move to Royal Antwerp in Belgium.
According to Voetbal International, Ajax will allow Blind to depart the club on a free transfer this January after the 99-time Netherlands international asked to leave.
Blind returned to Ajax in 2018 after a spell with Manchester United and has a total of 333 appearances for the Amsterdammers. Blind started every game for the Netherlands at the World Cup.