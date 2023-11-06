Micky van de Ven is almost certainly out of the Netherlands squad after suffering an injury in Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with Chelsea.
In stoppage time of the first half, Van de Ven pulled up in some pain, holding his hamstring, and had to be taken off.
The injury makes it almost certain that the centre-back will not be part of the Netherlands squad that will be announced on Friday. It is a blow for Ronald Koeman who is also without Sven Botman, Jurrien Timber, and Matthijs de Ligt.
Van de Ven made his Netherlands debut last month after an excellent start to the season with Tottenham Hotspur.
