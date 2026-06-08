The Netherlands have been dealt a major blow with Jurrien Timber ruled out of the World Cup.
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Ronald Koeman welcomed Timber to the squad in the past week after he returned from injury during Arsenal’s Champions League final defeat to PSG.
However, after consultation with the medical staff it has been deemed that the defender is not fit enough to take part in the full tournament. He has been sent home in a major blow to Koeman.
Timber was a versatile option for Koeman as he could fit in at centre-back or on the right side of defence. Koeman has added Lutsharel Geertruida to the squad as Timber’s replacement.