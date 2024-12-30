Joshua Zirkzee was substituted after only half an hour as Manchester United lost 2-0 against Newcastle United.
Ruben Almiron decided to start with both Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt for the visit of in-form Newcastle United.
It went wrong from the start for the hosts as Alexander Isak and Joelinton both scored within the first 20 minutes. Isak also had a goal disallowed and Sandro Tonali hit the post.
With his side all over the place, Almiron brought Zirkzee off after only half an hour and the Dutch striker went straight down the tunnel to a mixed reception. He then returned to the bench to watch the rest of the game from the sidelines along with Tyrell Malacia.
Manchester United kept the score to 2-0 at the end but it is a big blow for Zirkzee, who has struggled with form since joining the club in the summer. The striker has been linked with a move back to Italy in recent weeks and the substitution will only inflame speculation on his future.