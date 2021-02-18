PSV Eindhoven had a night to forget in Greece after a 4-2 loss to Olympiacos in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash.
Roger Schmidt was able to name Mario Gotze in his starting eleven for the first time since December for the trip to Greece. The German midfielder started alongside Ryan Thomas in the midfield.
PSV had the possession in the early minutes, but in the ninth minute, Olympiacos had the lead with Andreas Bouchalakis heading in the opener.
The lead only lasted five minutes before Eran Zahavi found the net with a lovely strike to equalise for PSV.
In the 37th minute, Olivier Boscagli was off the pitch injured and Olympiacos took advantage of the man extra with Yann M’villa restoring the hosts lead.
Boscagli was eventually replaced by Timo Baumgartl and PSV quickly equalised through a Zahavi header. However, in first-half injury time, Baumgartl was robbed off the ball by Youssef El Arabi and the striker calmly made it 3-2.
PSV came close to the equaliser early in the second half with Zahavi hitting the post with a free-kick.
Schmidt decided to bring on Mauro Junior and Yorbe Vertessen for Gotze and Ibrahim Sangare as PSV looked for the equaliser, but the goal fell for Olympiacos. After an error from Phillip Max, Georgios Masouras fired in a fourth.
PSV now need to make a comeback in the second leg and will have to do so without Sangare, who will be suspended after picking up a yellow card.